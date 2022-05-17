Skip to Content
Man who shot protesters in suburban Denver gets jail time

DENVER (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators in suburban Denver while apparently aiming at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd during a protest to bring attention to police violence has been sentenced to 120 days in jail followed by five years of probation. The Denver Post reports 24-year-old Samuel Young sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in March of second-degree assault, attempted manslaughter and illegally discharging his gun. He fired five shots at the Jeep as it headed toward the crowd during a protest in Aurora. Two shots hit the back of the Jeep, and two hit fellow protesters. The Jeep driver was not criminally charged.

