Carnage, livestreamed: Tech platforms’ role in mass killings

By BARBARA ORTUTAY, HALELUYA HADERO and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writers

These days, mass shooters don’t stop with planning out their physical attacks — they also create marketing plans while arranging to livestream their massacres on social platforms in hopes of fomenting more violence. Sites like Twitter, Facebook and now the game-streaming platform Twitch have learned painful lessons from dealing with the violent videos that now often accompany such shootings. But experts are calling for a broader discussion around livestreams, including whether they should exist at all, since once such videos go online, they’re almost impossible to erase completely.