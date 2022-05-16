Pakistan ups security for ex-PM Khan over deadly plot claims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior ministry says it has beefed up security for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, two days after he claimed at a rally in eastern Punjab province that there’s a plot to assassinate him. The ministry said in a statement on Monday that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence. In his speech at the rally in the city of Sialkot on Saturday Khan didn’t elaborate on the alleged plot against him. Khan’s supporters have held rallies across the country since last month, when he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.