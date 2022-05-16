Gas prices hit average of $6 in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The average price in Monterey County has hit $6 per gallon for the first time on record.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Salinas is $6.081 versus a year ago when it was $4.168 per gallon.

According to AAA gas prices, Salinas is the eighth-most expensive area in California to get gas, just below Oakland at $6.084 and just above the Los Angeles area at $6.029.

California's average gas price has nearly hit $6 per gallon and currently stands at $5.983 for regular gas on Monday.

The Santa Cruz- Watsonville area's average gas price for a gallon is $5.979, making it the 13th most expensive place to get gas in California.