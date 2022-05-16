Gas prices hit average of $6 in California, beating state record high

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 17, 2022, at 9:51 a.m.-- Gas prices in California have officially gone over $6 as of Tuesday.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $6.02, which beats a record high for California set yesterday of $5.983 per gallon, according to AAA gas prices.

The Salinas area saw an increase from yesterday, and a gallon of gas is now $6.105 per gallon.

The Santa Cruz- Watsonville area's average gas price for a gallon has gone above $6 for the first time at $6.035 per gallon of gas.

ORIGINAL STORY

The average price in Monterey County has hit $6 per gallon for the first time on record.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Salinas is $6.081 versus a year ago when it was $4.168 per gallon.

According to AAA gas prices, Salinas is the eighth-most expensive area in California to get gas, just below Oakland at $6.084 and above the Los Angeles area at $6.029.

California's average gas price has nearly hit $6 per gallon and currently stands at $5.983 for regular gas on Monday.

The Santa Cruz- Watsonville area's average gas price for a gallon is $5.979, making it the 13th most expensive place to get gas in California.