CHP: Man killed in San Martin after passing stop sign and not having safety equipment on

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP Hollister-Gilroy said it is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles and six people that occurred on Sunday.

At around 12:45 p.m., a 20-year-old was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Center Avenue and was getting closer to a stop sign at the intersection of East Middle Street.

At the same time, Lorenzo Castillo, 69, of San Martin, was driving eastbound in a 2001 Ford F150 on East Middle Street and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to police.

That's when the driver of the Malibu crashed with the left side of Castillo's vehicle and ejected everyone in the F150. Castillo would die of his injuries on the scene, according to CHP.

Nobody else was killed, but the driver of the Malibu and passenger of the F150 suffered major injuries and were taken to Regional Medical Care. According to CHP, a 12-year-old girl in the F150 also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger that suffered major injuries in the F150 did not use safety equipment. The two passengers in the Malibu and the12-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries all used safety equipment, according to CHP's incident report.

No arrests have been made, and police do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.