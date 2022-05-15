Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

By MICHAEL KELLY

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7. Bobby Witt Jr., Whit Merrifield and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who took two of three from Colorado. The Rockies overcame a 6-0 deficit by scoring seven times in the seventh. Andrew Benintendi drew a leadoff walk from Rockies closer Daniel Bard in the ninth and Ryan O’Hearn singled. A wild pitch and a one-out walk to Michael A. Taylor loaded the bases for Perez, who laced a single to left field.