UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and calling for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation.” A press statement was approved by the 15 council members Friday night after language was removed at the insistence of Russia and China emphasizing the importance of media freedom and the need for journalists working in dangerous areas to be protected, diplomats said. The council statement reiterated “that journalists should be protected as civilians.” Abu Akleh was revered for her coverage of Palestinian life under Israeli rule for the Al Jazeera satellite channel.