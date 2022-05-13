Salinas Valley Fair returns

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- Today the Salinas Valley Fair is open to residents. The theme this year is Back in the Saddle.

If you are an adult interested in attending the fair, the cost will be twelve dollars. Youth tickets stand at eight dollars. For children under the age of five tickets are completely free.

Today is set to be a fun time because it’s Senior Day at the fairgrounds. Adults sixty and older get in completely free.

Residents can enjoy carnival rides, food, and a livestock auction.

Gates are set to open at 11 am and will close at 10 pm.