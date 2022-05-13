Monterey County man sentenced 25 years for molesting 12-year-old

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Monterey County judge sentenced a Monterey County man to 25 years in state prison for molesting a now 14-year-old in 2020.

Michael Joseph Beasley, 36, has been sentenced on three counts of child molestation and will face 25 years in prison. He will also serve three years of probation if released and have to register as a sex offender for life.

In court today, Jane Doe spoke about her abuse and said that she "will never have those happy, youthful memories like everyone else."

She said she tried to make her abuser feel better and that Beasley would often manipulate her into making her feel bad if she didn't give him enough attention.

At one point, she asked him if he was grooming her, to which she said he replied, "No, Why would you think so low of me? And that I was his 'little princess.'"

Jane Doe also said, "This is a choice he made, he could have stopped, and now it's too late. He is the reason I can't stand in a room with another man without feeling instant fear."

Beasley will also have to pay $10,000 of restitution to his victim, will be required to stay 100 yards away from her, and have no contact of any kind with her.

Beasley was arrested on April 26, 2021, on three felonies: lewd acts with a child under 14, sex with penetration of a child under 14, and oral copulation of a person under 14.