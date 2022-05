SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tuesday night, the Salinas Union High School District Board of Trustees approved new school starts times for the 2022-2023 school year.

Middle schools will start after 8 a.m., and high schools will now begin at 8:30 a.m. to align with Senate Bill 328 requirements to help kids get more sleep.

This new start time will begin on July 1, and to see the entire bill, you can click here.