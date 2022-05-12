Crash involving 18-year-old driver kills woman in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Wednesday night after 10 p.m. Salinas Police said an 18-year-old driver crashed into a woman and killed her on North Main Street at Chaparral Street.

A 67-year-old woman crossed the North Main Street crosswalk eastbound but turned around and walked back. A 2010 Dodge Charger that was going northbound in the number one lane then hit the woman. police said.

Medical personnel tried saving the woman's life but she died of her injuries, said police.

The driver stopped and waited for police and has been cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to police.