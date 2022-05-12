Another key inflation measure slowed in April

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Economists and investors are hopeful that we’re past the pandemic inflation peak, as another key price index showed a slower increase in April.

The Producer Price Index, which measures wholesale inflation before goods and services reach consumers, rose 11% over the 12 months ending in April, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

That was a slowdown from 11.2% recorded in the year ended in March, which had been the biggest jump in prices since the data series began in November 2010.

