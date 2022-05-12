Alabama shipwreck holds key for kin of enslaved Africans

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A crew working on the Alabama coast is assessing the remains of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States, more than 160 years ago. And their work could help determine the future of descendants of the enslaved Africans who still live in the area today. A team that includes archaeologists is working on a river bottom to see what’s left of the Clotilda, which is described as the most intact slave ship ever found. Some are anxious for the ship to be raised and used as an attraction in a community near Mobile where descendants of the African captives still live. It’s unclear if that’s possible.