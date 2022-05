LIVERMORE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A PG&E helicopter crashed at the Livermore Training Center Wednesday morning while conducting a training exercise, according to KTVU.

The incident happened before 10:30 a.m. at 7205 National Drive. There are no words on injuries.

Aerial video showed the helicopter on the pavement and firefighters and emergency crews surrounding it.

Fire crews responded to a downed helicopter at a PG&E training center in Livermore. May 11, 2022. Courtesy of KTVU.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said she had nothing to share at this time.