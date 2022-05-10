Scientists renew efforts to find ship torched by colonists

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

A new effort is underway to find the remains of a British ship that Rhode Island colonists burned 250 years ago. Marine archaeologists and state officials said Tuesday that the renewed search for the remains of the HMS Gaspee will start in July using more than $30,000 in privately raised funds. The burning of the HMS Gaspee on June 10, 1772, was an an act of rebellion that some proud Rhode Islanders maintain was just as important in sparking the American Revolution as the Boston Tea Party more than a year later.