Richmond seeks to move last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. The city took down its other Confederate monuments nearly two years ago and conveyed them to the museum in January. The city has been negotiating with descendants of Hill’s family to decide what should be done with his remains. The ordinance approved Monday specifies only that the remains will be removed and “reinterred respectfully” in accordance with a Circuit Court of Richmond order.