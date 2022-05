MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP officers confirmed one person has died after a crash occurred on the crossing of Highway 1 and Potrero road.

Officers were called to the scene Saturday evening just before 5pm.

CHP said that they are diverting south bound traffic into Moss Landing and are unsure how long the lanes will remain blocked.

There is no other available information at this time.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.