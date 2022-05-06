Man arrested for Morgan Hill murder

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Morgan Hill Police Department said it arrested a man Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman that happened in early March.

On March 6, at around 11:39 a.m. During a wellness check, Morgan Hill Police found an unresponsive 24-year-old woman on 16873 Monterey Road. She was found in the rear bedroom, and police said they gathered evidence that pointed to it being a suspicious death.

Jordan Eric Lowe, 31, from San Jose, was identified as the primary suspect in this case and was taken into custody in San Jose on Thursday.

Lowe was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder charge.