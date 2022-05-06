Hit-and-run suspect wanted for killing man in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said its traffic unit is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old man from Watsonville Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 1900 block of Main Street for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The victim was life-flighted to an out-of-county trauma center and passed away early Friday morning, according to police.

Witnesses said a white four-door sedan was seen driving away from the scene toward Highway 1.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Corey Johnston at 831-768-5374.