Liquor store clerk arrested for firing a round in Felton

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 5, 2022 at 2:06 p.m.-- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office confirmed with KION that a clerk working at the Felton Liquors store was arrested after firing a round at someone inside the business.

They could not get into much more detail as it is an active investigation but they confirmed that no one was injured.

The clerk, described by police as a man in his early 20s, was taken into custody after brandishing a firearm and firing a round. There was a brief "scuffle" somewhere during the contact between the two subjects, said police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night on Highway 9 and Graham Hill Road.

Sheriff's officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and a heavy police presence ended up at Felton Liquors down the street.

Photos courtesy of Alekz Londos.

We are still working to get more information on what happened. We will update this story as new details become available.