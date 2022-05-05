Debate sparks over China’s interest in Australian election

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian debate heated up Thursday when the defense minister said there was evidence the Chinese Communist Party wanted Australia’s government to change at the May 21 election because a center-left Labor Party administration would attempt to appease Beijing. Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the evidence includes communication on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, among “other elements.” Dutton was participating in a defense policy debate at the National Press Club with opposition defense spokesperson Brendan O’Connor. O’Connor said he disagreed with what he described as Dutton’s “conspiracy theory.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative, Liberal Party-led coalition has been campaigning as lawmakers most likely to stand up against Chinese coercion.