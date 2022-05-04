Police: Two wanted felons arrested during in-progress assault in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested two suspects after an in-progress assault was called in near Nestle Road and Los Coches Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived and interviewed the victim who pointed them in the direction of where the suspects ran. Officers said they caught up to suspects Sevryn Acosta and Andrew Leon.

Police said Acosta ran away but Leon decided to stay put and give up. Acosta was captured after about two blocks.

Soledad Police added that an unregistered Glock was found and it was discovered that both suspects had felony no-bail warrants out for their arrests.

Both suspects were booked into Monterey County Jail on several weapons charges and a no-bail warrant, according to police.