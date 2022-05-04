Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Little doubt remains about what the Supreme Court plans to do with Roe v. Wade. But uncertainty abounds about the ripple effects as the court nears a final opinion expected to overturn the landmark 1973 case that created a nationwide right to abortion. A leaked first draft of the majority opinion in the case suggests that a majority of justices are poised to toss out Roe. The draft’s heated rhetoric also is generating concern that LGTBQ advances and other matters based on the right to privacy could be vulnerable in a newly hostile political environment. President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that the court’s opinion could jeopardize same-sex marriage, access to contraception and LGBTQ rights.