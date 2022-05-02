Police: Salinas man arrested for robbing store with a lighter

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police arrested a man who robbed a CVS on South Main Street Monday morning with a taser, later found to be a lighter.

Police said Salvador Alcaraz Marquez Jr., 35, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

Marquez told the clerk he had a taser in his left hand, took an unknown amount of cash and ran, according to police.

Officers found the suspect who was still in the area with the stolen money on him.

Marquez was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on armed robbery charges.

His bail is set at $40,000.