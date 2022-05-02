Police: Man hit in face with beer bottle after molesting a child in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- King City Police said they responded to the 100 block of Bassett Street Sunday morning after a man was hit in the face with a bottle on the same night he tried forcing an 11-year-old girl to dance with him.

Police arrived to interview Marvin Hernandez-Jimenez who said he had a head injury after being hit with a bottle the night before.

Hernandez-Jimenez had tried to force an 11-year-old girl to dance with him at a party on the 100 block of Bassett Street, according to police.

When she declined his invitation multiple times, Hernandez-Jimenez grabbed the victim by the arm and clothing, including her bra, and tried forcing her to dance.

People at the party separated the two and Hernandez-Jimenez sat down next to a man that he proceeded to harass.

Hernandez-Jimenez elbowed the man sitting next to him after being asked to leave the party and stop.

That's when the man decided to hit Hernandez-Jimenez with his beer bottle. He caught him in the face above the left eye.

Hernandez-Jimenez was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for annoying/molesting a child under 18. An emergency protective order was also ordered so Hernandez-Jimenez can't have any future contact with the child victim.

The man who assaulted Hernandez-Jimenez later turned himself in to police and was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.