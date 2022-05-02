Alvarez, Peña homer, Odorizzi shines as Astros down M’s 3-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi and help the Houston Astros to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The victory snaps a two-game skid for the Astros. Manager Dusty Baker is within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000. Seattle’s Marco Gonzales got the loss, yielding a season-high eight hits with three runs in six innings.