Man greeted with gunfire after arriving at his home

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man from King City contacted police after multiple suspects shot at him when he got home early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at the 300 block of N. San Lorenzo Street in King City at around 4 in the morning.

No victims got hurt during the shooting but surrounding cars and homes were hit with gun fire.

The man who called the authorities said that the shooting suspects left the scene in a dark colored Honda headed East on Collins Street.

During their escape, the suspect vehicle came across police headed to the scene and tried to ram their patrol car.

The officer driving was able to avoid the attempted crash and then tried to catch the suspects, but they were unsuccesful.

King City police are asking for help from the community by asking neighbors and businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage.

Any helpful footage is asked to be sent to jdow@kingcity.com

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to reach out to King City Police at 831-385-4848 or Sergeant Dow at 831-386-5969.

Your call may remain anonymous.