The Fed’s favorite inflation measure hit a fresh 40-year high
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
Americans had to reach deeper into their pockets in March, as yet another key inflation index showed prices hit a fresh 40-year high last month.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.6% over the year ended in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
Stripping out food and energy costs, the inflation measure rose 5.2%.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments