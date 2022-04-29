The Fed’s favorite inflation measure hit a fresh 40-year high

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Americans had to reach deeper into their pockets in March, as yet another key inflation index showed prices hit a fresh 40-year high last month.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.6% over the year ended in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Stripping out food and energy costs, the inflation measure rose 5.2%.

