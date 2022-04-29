Students from 1970 unearth time capsule in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Lucia Elementary School uncovered some old memories Friday after more than half a century.

Dozens who attended the school in 1970 traveled from as far as Washington and Arizona to see what their past selves left.

"Very excited to see what is in that can when they pull it out of the ground," said William Wood, a former student at Santa Lucia Elementary. "All of this time I am trying to remember. You see images in your head... There's a few pieces of paper where I wrote something. I want to see because I totally forgot."

Old class pictures, a newspaper from 1970, baseballs, rocks and even a coconut were in the capsule.

The time capsule was supposed to be opened in 2020 but the pandemic delayed those plans.