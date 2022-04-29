‘Our roots are there’: Ukrainians cross front line for home

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A tiny, Soviet-made car is bed tonight for the elderly couple waiting to risk their lives by crossing the front line in war-ravaged Ukraine. But they’re not fleeing — they’re going back in. The world is now accustomed to images of millions of Ukrainians on the run from Russia’s invasion. In their shadow are people with different kind of desperation and daring, heading the other way. For some, the pull is to reach loved ones, often vulnerable due to illness or infirmity, who were left behind. For others, it’s a journey of nostalgia and defiance. Says one man: “Everything is there. Our roots are there.”