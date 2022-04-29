Caltrans hold groundbreaking for Highway 17 wildlife undercrossing

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans began work Friday on an underpass on Highway 17 at Laurel Road to allow animals to travel beneath the highway.

The project was first proposed in 2013 and the location has a large natural drainage, making it an ideal location for an undercrossing.

Properties permanently secured by the Land Trust.

Caltrans teamed up with the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, Pathways for Wildlife, and the University of California Santa Cruz Puma Study to work out solutions to increase wildlife's ability to travel across the Santa Cruz Mountain Range.