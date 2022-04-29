Bat and skunk test positive for rabies in Salinas, Chualar Canyon
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two wild animals have tested positive for rabies according to the Monterey County Health Department.
The skunk was found in Salinas on April 29 near East Romie Lane and a Mexican Freetail Bat was found on April 22 in the Chualar Canyon area.
Animal services said there was exposure to owned pets, but there was no human exposure in either case.
In addition to ensuring that pets are currently vaccinated, the following precautions are also advised by the Monterey County Health Department:
- Owners should avoid leaving their pets outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk when wildlife can be active.
- Owners of domestic livestock species such as horses, sheep, goats, pigs and cattle should discuss rabies vaccinations with their veterinarian as these species are also susceptible to rabies infections from rabid wild animals.
- Residents should avoid leaving pet food and water outside because it encourages wildlife activity around the home.
- People should avoid contact with wildlife, particularly skunks and bats at all times. Do not touch or approach animals acting strangely. If any wild animals are found dead, acting abnormally or ill, or if you think you or your pets have been exposed to rabies, contact Monterey County Animal Services at (831) 769-8850 or your local animal control agency.
Comments