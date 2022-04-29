Bat and skunk test positive for rabies in Salinas, Chualar Canyon

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two wild animals have tested positive for rabies according to the Monterey County Health Department.

The skunk was found in Salinas on April 29 near East Romie Lane and a Mexican Freetail Bat was found on April 22 in the Chualar Canyon area.

Animal services said there was exposure to owned pets, but there was no human exposure in either case.

In addition to ensuring that pets are currently vaccinated, the following precautions are also advised by the Monterey County Health Department: