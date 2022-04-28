Pacific Grove leaders to consider resolution to apologies to Chinese community

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.- The City of Pacific Grove will be considering an apology letter to the Chinese community for the treatment of Chinese settlers at the Point Alones Fishing Village.

According to the Committee's agenda, more than 40 members of the community were consulted, including village descendants, members of local and regional Chinese American organizations, Pacific Grove and Monterey County residents of Asian and non-Asian backgrounds.

The apology will be presented to the City Council on May 11 and will be publicly read on May 14 during the Walk of Remembrance.

Click here to see the DEI Committee's resolution draft.

