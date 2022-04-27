MPUSD partners with Motel 6 to help students who are experiencing homelessness

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- During a board meeting Tuesday evening, The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District Board of Education approved an agreement with two of Motel 6 locations.

All of this in hopes to provide short term emergency housing for MPUSD students who are experiencing homelessness.

The two locations will be in Marina at 100 Reservation Road, and Monterey at 2124 N. Fremont Street.

In order to qualify, students must meet the following criteria:

Be an MPUSD student

Be eligible for Mckinney-Vento services

Live or reside with the family when requesting services

Student/Family will work with MPUSD community liaison or social worker during the process

Not have any other alternative housing option

The was made possible by a partnership program fully funded by the American Rescue Plan II grant which was provided by the California Department of Education.