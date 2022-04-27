High-scoring Gaudreau powering Calgary Flames into playoffs

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

Johnny Gaudreau is playing at a different level this year with the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau has a career-best 39 goals and 74 assists. The 28-year-old forward also tops the NHL with a plus-63 rating and a gaudy 88 even-strength points for the Pacific Division champions. Gaudreau credits a couple different factors for his performance, beginning with his chemistry with Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk on Calgary’s top line. The big season comes with Gaudreau eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.