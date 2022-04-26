Surveillance video captures car doing donuts in Downtown Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - Surveillance video shared on the Salinas Police Department Facebook page showed a black car doing donuts in the middle of the Downtown Salinas. The video captured a car doing several donuts before pulling off and parking.

The department believes this is the first time someone has done in the downtown area, but it's a problem that happens around the city.

KION's Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.