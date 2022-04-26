Greenfield man gets 36 years for molesting three children

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Tuesday the Monterey County District Attorney said that a Greenfield man was sentenced to 36 years on 15 counts of child molestation.

Gerardo Silva, 49, has to register as a sex offender and every one of his charges is considered a violent felony.

Jane Doe 1 said that Silva molested her on many occasions for several years. She said she was under 10-years-old when the molestation began.

Her disclosure of her abuse helped find two more of Silva's victims.

Jane Doe 2 reported that Silva molested her on one occasion when she was eight.

A third victim said that she was molested several times when she was 10.