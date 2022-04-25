Salinas woman sentenced to 11 years for carjacking and assault

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said that a Salinas woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for carjacking and assault likely to cause great bodily injury on Monday.

Crystal Lima, 24, was found guilty of entering a man's vehicle in August of 2021 and ordering him to drive after showing him she was armed with a gun, according to Pacioni.

They drove for several minutes to an unknown location and met up with two males.

Lima gave her gun to one of the men, who took the gun and pointed it at the victim while demanding that he gives up everything he had or he would be killed.

Pacioni said the victim gave his wallet and cell phone and the male with the gun left with them.

The second male entered the car with Lima and the victim and proceeded to put a shirt over the victim's head and a knife to their throat, the DA said.

The second man also choked the victim and told him not to call the police as Lima drove around for several minutes.

The second man also repeatedly punched the victim and the victim was left at an unknown location.

The first man was identified and is facing charges for these crimes.

The second man has yet to be identified but the investigation is still ongoing.