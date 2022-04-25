N Dakota St still waits for home game after 36 in a row away

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

The North Dakota State baseball team has never experienced anything like this year The Bison have played their first 36 games on the road or at neutral sites because of an unusually wet and cold spring in Fargo. That number is heading toward 39 after Monday’s announcement the home opener Tuesday has been canceled. The Bison have logged almost 22,000 miles while playing games in seven different states. They are 23-13 overall and lead the Summit League at 11-4. NDSU coach Tyler Oakes says the Bison don’t get the credit they deserve for being 10 games over .500.