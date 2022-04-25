Common virus may be linked to mystery liver disease outbreak

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British health officials investigating the cause of a spike in acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children said there is increasing evidence it is linked to a common virus. The U.K. Health Security Agency has recorded 111 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children under 10 since January. Ten of the children needed liver transplants. The U.N. health agency says it has received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin,” and that one death had been reported. While it isn’t clear what’s causing the illnesses, the U.K. agency said Monday that the leading suspect is adenovirus, which was detected in 75% of the confirmed cases tested.