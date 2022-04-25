Arenado’s error helps Mets stun Cards 5-2 with 5 in 9th

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. After the hit by Smith gave New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo capped the outburst with a two-run homer. Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball in a scoreless duel with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. A two-run single by Tyler O’Neill off Trevor May put St. Louis ahead in the eighth.