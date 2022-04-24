EXPLAINER: How France’s old-school voting system works

PARIS (AP) — French voters in the presidential election are using an old-school voting system that has defied calls for more flexibility or modernization. They use paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes, which are then counted by hand, one by one. No absentee voting is allowed, and no early voting either. A tiny handful of towns use machines but their use is being phased out because of security concerns. France’s 48.8 million voters are choosing Sunday between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.