Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CAROLE FELDMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.” Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people out of an apartment building nearby. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads. At least one person was seen being led away by police in handcuffs.