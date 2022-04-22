Cyber attack causes chaos in Costa Rica government systems

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Nearly a week into a ransomware attack that has crippled Costa Rican government computer systems, the country refuses to pay a ransom as it struggles to implement workarounds and braces itself as hackers begin publishing stolen information. The Russian-speaking Conti gang claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Costa Rican government had not confirmed its origin. The Finance Ministry was the first to report problems Monday. A number of its systems have been affected from tax collection to importation and exportation processes through the customs agency. Attacks on the social security agency’s human resources system and on the Labor Ministry, as well as others followed.