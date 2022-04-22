Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cuba and the United States have taken a tentative step toward unthawing relations and resuming joint efforts to address irregular migration. That’s according to a senior Cuban official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday following the highest-level talks between the two countries in four years. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio says there were no major breakthroughs, but the mere fact that the U.S. was holding substantive talks was a sign relations might be looking better under President Joe Biden after going into deep freeze under his predecessor.