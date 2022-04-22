California woman drops phone in outhouse and falls inside

BRINNON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue helped a woman in her 40s who fell into a vault toilet after dropping her cell phone inside it.

The woman stated that while using the toilet she dropped her cell phone and tried to dismantle the toilet to receive it.

After taking out the seat and the housing, she tried using her dog's least to fish it out but that failed.

She then attempted to use the leash to help support herself, which also failed, and she slid in and fell headfirst.

After 15 to 20 minutes of trying to get herself out, she used her phone to call 911.

When fire crews arrived they used a makeshift cribbing platform that they passed down to the patient.

She made it tall enough for her to stand on and then the crews pulled her to safety.

She said she was uninjured and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

She was washed down and given a suit to wear.

"Pt. was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave," Brinnon Fire Department said.

She thanked the responders and continued her journey to California.