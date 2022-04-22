Authorities: Suspect shot after showing hostage on Facebook

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who streamed himself on social media taking a woman hostage and firing on officers has been arrested after he was shot by law enforcement. Investigators say 42-year-old Nathaniel Meade was struck by several bullets during the six-hour ordeal that ended early Thursday and was treated and released from the hospital. Authorities say the hostage and the officers weren’t hurt. Authorities searched for Meade for hours as he showed up several places in Aiken County and occasionally streamed video of himself on Facebook. Authorities say Meade was hurt in a shootout with law enforcement as his hostage managed to escape, but still avoided arrest until turning himself in about three hours later.