Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, extend win streak to 12 games

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Florida Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart, MacKenzie Weegar and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. Florida, with 118 points, moved two points ahead of Colorado in the race for the best record in the NHL. Each team has four games remaining. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots. Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots.