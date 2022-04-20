SF woman faces charges in Michigan after flying out for inappropriate ‘meet-up’ with 15-year-old boy

By KGO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A 32-year-old San Francisco woman faces charges in Michigan.

Police say she was planning an inappropriate “meet-up” with a teenager she met online.

Investigators say Stephanie Sin had been in communication with the 15-year old boy for more than a year.

They say she flew to the teen’s hometown, booked an Airbnb nearby, and sent Uber rides to pick him up.

Investigators say that’s when the boy told his parents, who contacted police.

Sin was arrested and charged with “child sexually abusive activity.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.